Umbrella company market: call for evidence on interaction with tax and employment rights

Published on: 01 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

A call for evidence seeking views from stakeholders on the role that umbrella companies play in the labour market, and how they interact with the tax and employment rights systems, has been published by the government. The call for evidence runs until 11:45pm on 22 February 2022.

