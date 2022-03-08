UK’s Russia-replacement energy strategy to come within days, Johnson says

MLex: The UK government will present an energy supply strategy ‘in the days ahead’ to reduce the country’s dependence on Russian oil and gas imports, Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said on 7 March 2022, likely through a focus on domestic oil and gas production. The announcement comes ahead of an EU strategy on 8 March 2022 on the bloc’s plans to wean itself off Russian gas imports in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
