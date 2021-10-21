LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Commercial / E-commerce / E-commerce

Legal News

UK’s Online Safety Bill to be toughened and fast-tracked, Johnson says

Published on: 21 October 2021
Published by: MLex
  • UK’s Online Safety Bill to be toughened and fast-tracked, Johnson says
  • Criminal sanctions

Article summary

MLex: Digital platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Telegram will see new UK online safety rules ‘toughened’ over possible criminal sanctions for company directors, Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has said, and brought forward with a first parliamentary debate before the end of 2021. He was responding to urging from opposition leader Keir Starmer to speed the passage of the Online Safety Bill into law in the wake of a lawmaker’s stabbing on 16 October 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Insurable interest

Insurable interest

Insurable interestThis Practice Note considers insurable interest, including insurable interest in construction and liability insurance. It also considers insurable interest in subrogation, co-insurance and double insurance and the Insurable Interest Bill.What is insurable interest?‘Insurable

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsuranceWhat is the right of subrogation?In the context of insurance and reinsurance, the right of subrogation entitles an insurer or reinsurer, having indemnified the (re)insured, to ‘step into its shoes’ to bring an action in the (re)insured’s name. For the purpose

Reversionary lease by reference

Reversionary lease by reference

 LR1. Date of the lease[date]LR2. Title Number(s)LR2.1 Landlord's title number(s)[title numbers out of which this Lease is granted. Leave blank if not registered]LR2.2 Other title numbers[existing title number(s) against which entries of matters referred to in LR9, LR10, LR11 and LR13 are to be

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Tenant's request for a new business tenancyThese drafting notes are for use when completing a tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954. They are intended to be used when completing the prescribed form under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954, Part 2 (Notices)

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More