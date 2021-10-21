UK’s Online Safety Bill to be toughened and fast-tracked, Johnson says

Article summary

MLex: Digital platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Telegram will see new UK online safety rules ‘toughened’ over possible criminal sanctions for company directors, Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has said, and brought forward with a first parliamentary debate before the end of 2021. He was responding to urging from opposition leader Keir Starmer to speed the passage of the Online Safety Bill into law in the wake of a lawmaker’s stabbing on 16 October 2021. or to read the full analysis.