UK’s first GDPR fine, on Doorstep Dispensaree, cut by two-thirds on appeal

Published on: 23 August 2021
Published by: MLex
Article summary

MLex: A tribunal has slashed the UK’s first-ever fine imposed under the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation Regulation (EU) 2016/679 (EU GDPR). Pharmacy Doorstep Dispensaree appealed its £275,000 penalty, imposed in 2019 for failing to ensure the security of personal data. The First-tier Tribunal in London has now said that the fine should be cut to £92,000 as the original amount was based on an inaccurate measurement of the data breach’s severity. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

