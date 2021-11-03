LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
UK’s Basel delay gives Brussels the upper hand but not for long

Published on: 03 November 2021
Published by: MLex
MLex: Brussels can count as a win its ability to move first in the global race to issue proposals to implement the internationally agreed Basel III rules, especially as post-Brexit UK has announced a delay to its consultation. But this might be short-lived as the EU plans are unlikely to be ratified for some time, during which they will be criticised for watering down significant parts of the 2017 agreement. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

