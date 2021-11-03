UK’s Basel delay gives Brussels the upper hand but not for long

MLex: Brussels can count as a win its ability to move first in the global race to issue proposals to implement the internationally agreed Basel III rules, especially as post-Brexit UK has announced a delay to its consultation. But this might be short-lived as the EU plans are unlikely to be ratified for some time, during which they will be criticised for watering down significant parts of the 2017 agreement.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
LR1. Date of the lease[date]LR2. Title Number(s)LR2.1 Landlord's title number(s)[title numbers out of which this Lease is granted. Leave blank if not registered]LR2.2 Other title numbers[existing title number(s) against which entries of matters referred to in LR9, LR10, LR11 and LR13 are to be
Indirect discriminationThis Practice Note considers unlawful indirect discrimination under Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010).There is a clear difference between direct and indirect discrimination, and the two are mutually exclusive (although claims may of course be brought in the alternative):•the law
Enforcing a warrant of controlThis Practice Note has been produced by enforcement specialists, The Sheriffs Office. It guides users through the process of enforcing a warrant of control obtained from the County Court as a method of enforcing a money judgment; whereby the judgment creditor takes
AffrayAffray is an offence created by the Public Order Act 1986 (POA 1986). It can be tried in either the magistrates’ court or the Crown Court. The magistrates’ court may decline jurisdiction where for example in cases involving a weapon/throwing objects, or conduct that causes serious
0330 161 1234