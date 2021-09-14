UK’s Basel bank proposals could be delayed due to Brexit says BoE prudential lead

Mlex: A UK consultation paper for banks on potential capital changes might be delayed as the Bank of England (BoE) grapples with post-Brexit rulemaking, Vicky Saporta said on 13 September 2021. She also called for the international regulatory community to implement the Basel standards as banking legislation helped to shield the sector from the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
