Ukraine—foreclosure on mortgaged property may require a permit for concentration (Oschadbank)

Published on: 01 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Restructuring & insolvency: The antitrust laws of Ukraine authorize the bodies of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (Antimonopoly committee) to control the concentration of economic entities (concentration). This may concern the foreclosure of mortgaged ‘integral property complex’. Written by Iryna Kalnytska of GOLAW law firm. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

