Ukraine—enforcement of SCC emergency arbitrator award restraining Ukraine goes against public policy (Vnesheconombank v Ukraine)

Published on: 03 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Arbitration analysis: The Supreme Court of Ukraine held that an Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce (SCC) emergency arbitrator award rendered against Ukraine was not capable of enforcement in Ukraine on public policy grounds, since it restrained execution of an investment arbitration award recognised and enforced in Ukraine. The Supreme Court also reversed the lower court’s decision finding that the SCC emergency arbitrator had jurisdiction to render such award in principle and the SCC emergency procedure was in compliance with the SCC emergency arbitration rules and Ukrainian procedural law. While the emergency arbitrator award in this case could not be enforced, emergency arbitrator awards are, in principle, capable of recognition and enforcement under Ukrainian law. Written by Markiyan Kliuchkovskiy, partner, and Oleksandr Volkov, counsel, at Asters. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

