- Ukraine conflict—Russia-exposed businesses should plan for sanctions litigation
- Litigation strategies to address Russian counter-sanctions
- Tackling the risk of counter-sanctions lawsuits filed in Russia
- Investment arbitration and other claims against the Russian Government
- Contract law issues
- Impossibility and supervening illegality
- Frustration of purpose
- Affirmative litigation
- Sanctions and export controls compliance considerations in bringing and defending claims
- Conclusion
Article summary
Law360: Nathaniel Kritzer, partner, Molly Bruder Fox, partner, and Joseph M Sanderson, associate at Steptoe & Johnson discuss how Russia-exposed businesses can mitigate new risks of claims brought in Russia under Russian counter-sanctions laws, issues related to contractual rights, and claims from parties harmed by the war in Ukraine.
