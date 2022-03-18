LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Ukraine conflict—Russia-exposed businesses should plan for sanctions litigation

Published on: 18 March 2022
Published by: Law360
  • Ukraine conflict—Russia-exposed businesses should plan for sanctions litigation
  • Litigation strategies to address Russian counter-sanctions
  • Tackling the risk of counter-sanctions lawsuits filed in Russia
  • Investment arbitration and other claims against the Russian Government
  • Contract law issues
  • Impossibility and supervening illegality
  • Frustration of purpose
  • Affirmative litigation
  • Sanctions and export controls compliance considerations in bringing and defending claims
  • Conclusion

Article summary

Law360: Nathaniel Kritzer, partner, Molly Bruder Fox, partner, and Joseph M Sanderson, associate at Steptoe & Johnson discuss how Russia-exposed businesses can mitigate new risks of claims brought in Russia under Russian counter-sanctions laws, issues related to contractual rights, and claims from parties harmed by the war in Ukraine. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

