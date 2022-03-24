LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Ukraine conflict—potential effects on UK construction projects and construction contracts

Published on: 24 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Impact on supply of materials
  • Procurement and funding issues
  • Relief under existing contracts

Article summary

Construction analysis: We look at the possible effects which the conflict in Ukraine and economic sanctions imposed on Russian businesses and exports may have on the UK construction industry, and how they may be dealt with in both existing contracts and contracts entered into from March 2022 onwards.

