- Ukraine conflict—international dispute resolution options for investors in Russia
- Investor-state arbitration
- Litigation
- Claims tribunals, commissions and funds
Article summary
Law360: With the geopolitical and economic consequences of Russia's invasion of Ukraine growing rapidly, international commercial operations and investors in Russia may be severely affected and should review the available dispute resolution options now, say Ian Laird, partner, Eduardo Mathison, counsel, and Leslie Castello, associate at Crowell & Moring.
