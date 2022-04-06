LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Ukraine conflict—international dispute resolution options for investors in Russia

Published on: 06 April 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360: With the geopolitical and economic consequences of Russia's invasion of Ukraine growing rapidly, international commercial operations and investors in Russia may be severely affected and should review the available dispute resolution options now, say Ian Laird, partner, Eduardo Mathison, counsel, and Leslie Castello, associate at Crowell & Moring. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

