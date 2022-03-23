Ukraine conflict—impact of Russian invasion and sanctions on English law contracts—frustration, illegality, force majeure & MAC

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to the US, the EU and the UK imposing wide-ranging sanctions and to significant retaliatory measures by Russia. The immediate priority for those who have operations, or contracts, with a Ukrainian or Russian nexus has been to support affected employees and to comply with the sanctions. Commercial parties are also having to work out what impact these events and the wider disruption caused by the invasion have on their contractual rights and obligations. The route to answers is legally complex and highly fact dependent. Jason Rix, senior professional support lawyer at Allen & Overy, sets out a framework to help commercial parties understand the impact of the Russian invasion and sanctions on English contract law. or to read the full analysis.