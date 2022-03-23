LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Ukraine conflict—impact of Russian invasion and sanctions on English law contracts—frustration, illegality, force majeure & MAC

Published on: 23 March 2022
  • Ukraine conflict—impact of Russian invasion and sanctions on English law contracts—frustration, illegality, force majeure & MAC
  • Does the contract include an illegality/force majeure/material adverse change (MAC) clause and, if so, has it been triggered?
  • What, exactly, is the relevant event?
  • Is the event within the scope of the clause, either expressly or by implication?
  • Has the event affected the ability to perform in the way required by the clause?
  • What are the mechanics for invoking the clause and what are the consequences of doing so?
  • Is it lawful to invoke the clause?
  • Has my agreement been frustrated?
  • Has performance become impossible or radically different?
  • Does your agreement deal with the consequences of the event such that frustration may not arise?
Dispute Resolution analysis: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to the US, the EU and the UK imposing wide-ranging sanctions and to significant retaliatory measures by Russia. The immediate priority for those who have operations, or contracts, with a Ukrainian or Russian nexus has been to support affected employees and to comply with the sanctions. Commercial parties are also having to work out what impact these events and the wider disruption caused by the invasion have on their contractual rights and obligations. The route to answers is legally complex and highly fact dependent. Jason Rix, senior professional support lawyer at Allen & Overy, sets out a framework to help commercial parties understand the impact of the Russian invasion and sanctions on English contract law. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

