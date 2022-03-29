LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Ukraine conflict—Cyber: should I be worried about Ukraine?

Published on: 29 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Ukraine conflict—Cyber: should I be worried about Ukraine?
  • What has been happening?
  • What can businesses do to prepare?
  • Can I get cyber insurance/will my policy pay?
  • What are the legal issues if I do have a problem?

Insurance & Reinsurance analysis: Philip Tansley, partner at Shoosmiths, considers the cybersecurity risks arising from the Ukraine conflict, the steps UK organisations should consider taking, the insurance position and novel issues that might arise from Ukraine-linked cyber-attacks. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

