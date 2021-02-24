UK Withdrawal from the European Union (Continuity) (Scotland) Act 2021—a new framework for environmental governance in Scotland

Environment analysis: Colin Reid of the University of Dundee discusses the framework for environmental governance in Scotland after the end of the Brexit transition period established by the UK Withdrawal from the European Union (Continuity) (Scotland) Act 2021. He considers the five key impacts of the legislation on environmental principles and policy, including the establishment of a new environmental watchdog for Scotland.
