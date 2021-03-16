UK will screen companies’ strategic status for State aid requests, former regulator predicts

Article summary

MLex: Failing UK companies are likely to have their strategic status as well as economic situation screened before government intervention under the country’s post-Brexit subsidy control regime, the former chief executive of the Office of Fair Trading (OFT) said on 15 March 2021. The government will also find it difficult to resist pressure to come to the rescue of ailing firms now that the UK is outside the EU’s State aid system, John Fingleton told a webinar* audience. or to read the full analysis.