UK will not be a ruletaker to get EU equivalence, BoE says

Published on: 07 January 2021
Updated on: 07 January 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: Forcing UK firms to continue following financial services rules set by the EU is too high a price to pay to secure access to the EU’s markets in March 2021, the Bank of England (BoE) told an influential parliamentary committee 6 January 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

