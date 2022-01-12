LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
UK—What to expect in employment law in 2022

Published on: 12 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Employment analysis: With the upcoming Employment Bill, expected increases in statutory rates of pay, and key discrimination and holiday pay cases to be decided on, 2022 is looking to be a busy year for employment law. Paul Harrison, Rachel Farr, James Brown and Mandy Li, all at Baker McKenzie, highlight key decisions and legislation that employers should be aware of in 2022. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

