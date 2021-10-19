UK watchdog probing Thermo Fisher’s US$21bn PPD deal

Law360: The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced on 15 October 2021 that it is considering a probe of lab equipment company Thermo Fisher’s US$20.9bn acquisition of pharmaceutical research organisation PPD Inc.
