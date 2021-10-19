LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Life Sciences / Manufacture, marketing and sale / Medical devices

Legal News

UK watchdog probing Thermo Fisher’s US$21bn PPD deal

Published on: 19 October 2021
Published by: Law360
  • UK watchdog probing Thermo Fisher’s US$21bn PPD deal

Article summary

Law360: The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced on 15 October 2021 that it is considering a probe of lab equipment company Thermo Fisher’s US$20.9bn acquisition of pharmaceutical research organisation PPD Inc. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of sharesThere are a number of circumstances in which shares in a company may be transferred, eg upon a sale of the shares, through the transmission of the shares by operation of law (eg upon the death or bankruptcy of a shareholder), by gift or upon the enforcement of a charge. For

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contractsThis Practice Note explains what liquidated and ascertained damages (LADs/LDs) are and their purpose in a building contract. It considers the difference between liquidated damages and general (or unliquidated) damages and looks at the enforceability of

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in constructionIn the construction industry, parent company guarantees (PCGs) are commonly given to the employer by the main contractor’s holding company to guarantee the performance of the contract by the subsidiary main contractor. This is a requirement in almost

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagee’s consent to grant of leaseIf a property is subject to a mortgage that prohibits leasing without the mortgagee’s consent, then written evidence of consent must be obtained prior to completion of the lease. On the grant of an underlease, mortgagee’s consent in respect of any mortgage over

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
5 Precedents
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
5 Precedents
View More