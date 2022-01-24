LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

UK underfunded in economic crime fight, activists say

Published on: 24 January 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: Britain's fight against economic crime is 'chronically underfunded', an anti-corruption group said on 24 January 2022, as it urged the government to reinvest £3.9bn (US$5.3bn) gathered in fines against criminals into law enforcement agencies. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

