UK—tribunal rules that requiring office-based working to the disadvantage of employees who care for disabled dependents can be unlawful indirect discrimination

Published on: 14 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Employment analysis: A first instance tribunal decision has ruled that UK law should be read as prohibiting a policy which indirectly discriminates against an employee who cares for a disabled person, for example due to a lack of flexibility over hours or location of work. Anna Henderson and Nick Wright of Herbert Smith Freehills analyse the recent case. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

