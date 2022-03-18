LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
UK tribunal orders re-engagement overseas of unfairly dismissed trader in light of negative regulatory reference

Published on: 18 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Employment analysis: The recent tribunal ruling in Jones v JP Morgan Securities plc illustrates how a financial services employer’s position on providing a regulatory reference could influence the likelihood and nature of a tribunal order to re-engage an employee who has been unfairly dismissed. It is also flags the possibility of an order being made to procure re-engagement at an associated employer overseas. Anna Henderson, Profesional Support Lawyer, Christine Young, Partner, and Nick Wright, Senior Associate, all at Herbert Smith Freehills, analyse the tribunal’s decision. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

