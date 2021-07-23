menu-search
UK threatens to withdraw from Northern Ireland Brexit deal

Published on: 23 июля 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360: British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, asked the president of the European Commission on 22 July 2021 to look seriously at the UK’s proposal to alter the agreement governing trade between the British mainland and its province of Northern Ireland after Brexit. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

