UK targets 22 in first use of new anti-corruption sanctions

Published on: 28 April 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: The government has for the first time slapped asset freezes and travel bans on 22 individuals linked to serious corruption abroad under a new sanctions regime aimed at stemming the flow of crime-linked money into the country. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

