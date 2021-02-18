Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate Crime / Arrest and search / Powers of investigator

Legal News

UK Supreme Court ruling could reshape international disclosure

UK Supreme Court ruling could reshape international disclosure
Published on: 18 February 2021
Published by: Law360
  • UK Supreme Court ruling could reshape international disclosure
  • Possible outcomes under section 1782
  • On one hand, the SFO may have obtained its documents in short order and avoided almost two years of litigation
  • On the other hand, the SFO’s request might have been rejected because of a curious precedent set two decades ago by Mohamed Al Fayed
  • Implications in the US

Article summary

Law360, Expert analysis: A recent UK Supreme Court ruling that KBR didn’t have to provide documents held overseas to the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) reveals the UK to be taking a divergent approach from the US and has important implications for cross-border discovery (disclosure) and criminal investigations, say Katherine Toomey and Eric Lewis at Lewis Baach. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Novation—why and how to novate a contract

There may be times when, rather than assigning the benefit of an agreement to a third party, the original parties wish instead to end their obligations to each other under that agreement and, in effect, recreate it, with the third party stepping into the shoes of one of the original parties. This is

LEXISNEXIS

Burden and standard of proof in criminal proceedings

There are two kinds of burden:•the legal burden, and•the evidential burdenThe legal burdenA party has the legal (sometimes called ‘the persuasive’) burden where the onus is on that party to prove a fact or issue in a case to the required standard of proof.The legal burden is generally on the

LEXISNEXIS

What is a tort?

This practice note provides an introduction to tort law by addressing three questions:•what does the concept of being liable in tort mean? And how does tort relate to contract and criminal law•how has the law of tort developed?•what is the scope of tort, ie what interests does it protect? What

LEXISNEXIS

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More