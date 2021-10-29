UK Supreme Court refuses enforcement of an arbitration award against a non-party (Kabab-Ji v Kout Food Group)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: In a landmark decision issued on 27 October 2021, the UK Supreme Court unanimously dismissed an appeal relating to the enforcement of an arbitration award against a non-party. In doing so, the Supreme Court clarified the approach under English law to the determination of the law governing the validity of an arbitration agreement, confirming that the same principles apply both before an award has been issued and also at the stage of enforcement. The Supreme Court held that the parties’ choice of English law as the governing law of the agreement extended to the law governing the validity of the arbitration agreement. As a matter of English law, the defendant was not a party to the arbitration agreement and thus the arbitration agreement was not valid. Accordingly, the Supreme Court refused recognition and enforcement of the award under section 103 of the English Arbitration Act 1996 (the AA 1996). The Supreme Court also confirmed that, as a matter of procedure, the English courts could determine an application for enforcement of an award under AA 1996, s 103 by way of summary judgment, where appropriate and proportionate. Written by Craig Tevendale, partner, and Liz Kantor, professional support lawyer, at Herbert Smith Freehills LLP. or to read the full analysis.