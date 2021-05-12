menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Public Law / EU law / Brexit

Legal News

UK subsidy regime to reflect national interests, government says in legislative plans

UK subsidy regime to reflect national interests, government says in legislative plans
Published on: 12 May 2021
Published by: MLex
  • UK subsidy regime to reflect national interests, government says in legislative plans
  • Path to subsidy control

Article summary

MLex: The UK’s subsidy control regime will be implemented by new laws that reflect the country’s post-Brexit interests, the government said on 11 May 2021. Objectives for the UK’s Subsidy Control Bill were outlined in the Queen’s Speech 2021 and build on the government’s stated desire to protect the UK’s internal market. The regime will establish an ‘independent subsidy control body’ to oversee the system. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

This Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions typically found in an escrow

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

ContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and several in contract is a question of construction

Forfeiture of a lease

Forfeiture of a lease

Coronavirus (COVID-19): During the current pandemic, legislation and changes to practice and procedure in the courts and tribunals have been introduced, which affect the following:•proceedings for possession•forfeiture of business leases on the grounds of non-payment of rent•a landlord's right to

The tort of deceit

The tort of deceit

Deceit—what is it?A deceit occurs when a misrepresentation is made with the express intention of defrauding a party, subsequently causing loss to that party.The elements of a claim in deceit are:•a clear false representation of fact or law•fraud by the maker, in the sense that they knew that the

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More