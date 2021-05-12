UK subsidy regime to reflect national interests, government says in legislative plans

Article summary

MLex: The UK’s subsidy control regime will be implemented by new laws that reflect the country’s post-Brexit interests, the government said on 11 May 2021. Objectives for the UK’s Subsidy Control Bill were outlined in the Queen’s Speech 2021 and build on the government’s stated desire to protect the UK’s internal market. The regime will establish an ‘independent subsidy control body’ to oversee the system. or to read the full analysis.