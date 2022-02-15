LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

UK subsidy control regime—the year ahead

Published on: 15 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Public Law analysis: In June 2021 the UK government began its formal process of implementing legislation to replace the EU State aid rules by introducing the Subsidy Control Bill (the Bill) to Parliament. With the Second Reading taking place in the House of Lords (HoL) on 19 January 2022, shortly followed by a raft of policy and illustrative legislative documents published by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), Graeme Young, Russell Hoare, Siobhan Kahmann and Kirsti McKenzie of CMS take stock of where we are now and what to expect in the coming year.

