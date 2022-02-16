LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

UK subsidiary not inherently liable for GDPR compliance by US parent company (Ansari v Google UK Ltd)

Published on: 16 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Information Law analysis: In this case, the court granted a striking out order in Google UK’s favour, in order to remove it from an action brought by the claimant, Mr Ansari, against it and other Google entities (Google Ireland and Google LLC). The claimant had failed to set out in his claim precisely what Google UK’s wrongdoings were, but had instead couched his claim against various Google entities collectively. The court agreed that Google UK should not be liable as a party to the action, in light of the fact that it does not operate or host Google Search nor undertake advertising services in relation to it. One argument put forward by the claimant was that Google UK was ‘inextricably linked’ to Google LLC and as such should be liable for the actions of Google LLC. The court rejected this as a misinterpretation of the Google Spain case, in which the fact of the establishment of the Spanish subsidiary as a separate legal entity created the conditions for the data processing in the EU by the US parent, Google LLC, to be caught within the data protection regime on its own account. Written by William Moore, associate and Hamish Corner, partner at Shoosmiths. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

