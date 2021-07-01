UK State aid regime puts national interest first, says government as it unveils draft law

MLex: UK businesses will see a wholesale change in priorities for State aid under a new subsidy control regime aligned to national post-Brexit economic interests and industrial priorities, the government said on 30 June 2021. The Subsidy Control Bill, introduced to Parliament on 30 June 2021, establishes a system from next year featuring an independent subsidy advice body within the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) alongside oversight and enforcement by the courts.
