UK should diverge from EU’s green-finance taxonomy, former lawmaker Swinburne says

Published on: 14 April 2021
Published by: MLex
MLex: The EU’s taxonomy of green finance was developed in a political vacuum, and the UK should hold out for international standards to be developed, former EU lawmaker Kay Swinburne said during an event on the 13 April 2021.
