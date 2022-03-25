LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
UK set to charter its own post-Brexit course on competition rules—what does this mean for franchising in the UK?

Published on: 25 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • UK set to charter its own post-Brexit course on competition rules—what does this mean for franchising in the UK?
  • Background
  • What is new?
  • Territorial and customer restrictions
  • Measures promoting brick-and-mortar sales
  • Most favoured nation (MFN)
  • Other points of divergence from the retained VABER
  • Dual distribution
  • Exchanges of information
  • Conclusion

Article summary

Commercial analysis: The UK government has published the long-awaited draft Vertical Agreement Block Exemption Order 2022 (draft VABEO), which will replace retained EU law (the Vertical Agreements Block Exemption Regulation (retained VABER)), which is due to expire on 31 May 2022. Gordon Drakes, partner and co-head of franchising and commercial at Fieldfisher, considers in the article the changes and likely impact of the VABEO on franchise businesses operating in the UK. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

