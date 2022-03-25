UK set to charter its own post-Brexit course on competition rules—what does this mean for franchising in the UK?

Article summary

Commercial analysis: The UK government has published the long-awaited draft Vertical Agreement Block Exemption Order 2022 (draft VABEO), which will replace retained EU law (the Vertical Agreements Block Exemption Regulation (retained VABER)), which is due to expire on 31 May 2022. Gordon Drakes, partner and co-head of franchising and commercial at Fieldfisher, considers in the article the changes and likely impact of the VABEO on franchise businesses operating in the UK. or to read the full analysis.