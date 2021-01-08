Sign-in Help
UK seizes penthouse and porsche in unexplained wealth order case

Published on: 08 January 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: Britain’s top prosecutor has forced a convicted murderer to surrender his penthouse apartment and Porsche with a combined value of over £800,000 ($US 1.1m) by obtaining an unexplained wealth order. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

