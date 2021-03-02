UK seeks new Information Commissioner with focus on post-Brexit overhaul of data protection rules

MLex: The UK is on the hunt for a new Information Commissioner who is up to the task of rewriting the country’s data protection laws to be more flexible and business-friendly after Brexit.
