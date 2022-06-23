LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
UK sanctions enforcer to create whistleblower procedure

Published on: 23 June 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: The director of the UK sanctions enforcement agency told an influential group of MPs on 22 June 2022 that it aims to increase its small intelligence function and potentially create a more formal whistle-blowing process after its workload rose since Russia's Ukraine invasion. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

