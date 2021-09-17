LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
UK's tax gap hits US$48bn, fueled heavily by fraud, studies say

Published on: 17 September 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: The UK's tax gap reached an estimated £35bn (US$48.2bn) during the 2019–20 tax year, with tax fraud accounting for more than 40% of that total, according to a pair of studies published 16 September 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

