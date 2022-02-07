UK's online content bill toughened with 'priority' offences, new criminal harms rules

MLex: Online platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Snapchat face stricter moderation rules as the UK government wants to include more criminal offences in its upcoming Online Safety Bill covering incitement to and threats of violence, revenge porn, fraud and financial crime, and sale of drugs.
