LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / TMT / New technologies / Autonomous vehicles

Legal News

UK rules for automated vehicles could come later this year, minister says

Published on: 08 April 2022
Published by: MLex
  • UK rules for automated vehicles could come later this year, minister says
  • Next big thing
  • Road to regulation
  • Paving the way

Article summary

MLex: A junior transport minister, Charlotte Vere, has revealed in the House of Lords that automated vehicles could see their first UK regulation this year, with a reform of the Highway Code facilitating their rollout on UK roads set to be ‘the next big change’ in the road transport rules. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of sharesThere are a number of circumstances in which shares in a company may be transferred, eg upon a sale of the shares, through the transmission of the shares by operation of law (eg upon the death or bankruptcy of a shareholder), by gift or upon the enforcement of a charge. For

Entrapment

Entrapment

Entrapment There is no defence of entrapment in English law but it is considered to be an abuse of the process of the court for state agents to lure a person into committing illegal acts and then seek to prosecute him for doing so. The House of Lords said that, although entrapment is not a

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealthSource of funds and wealth was a key focus of the SRA’s Preventing Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism thematic review, published in March 2018. Its findings included that:•most firms understood the distinction between

Affray

Affray

AffrayAffray is an offence created by the Public Order Act 1986 (POA 1986). It can be tried in either the magistrates’ court or the Crown Court. The magistrates’ court may decline jurisdiction where for example in cases involving a weapon/throwing objects, or conduct that causes serious

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
4 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
4 Q&As
View More