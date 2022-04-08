UK rules for automated vehicles could come later this year, minister says

MLex: A junior transport minister, Charlotte Vere, has revealed in the House of Lords that automated vehicles could see their first UK regulation this year, with a reform of the Highway Code facilitating their rollout on UK roads set to be ‘the next big change’ in the road transport rules.
