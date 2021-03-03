Sign-in Help
UK retail investors’ protection slips through regulatory cracks, FCA chiefs tell lawmakers

Published on: 03 March 2021
Published by: MLex
  • LCF aftermath
  • Megan Butler

MLex: Financial promotions to UK retail investors slip through cracks in regulatory oversight, leading to increased harm for consumers, Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) chiefs said today, repeating calls for tech platforms to be made to take more responsibility for hosting fraudulent advertising. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

