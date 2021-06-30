menu-search
Legal News

UK readies for prudential rules for investment firms

Published on: 30 June 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: The government's finance department has proposed amendments to Britain's markets rules that will allow it to introduce capital requirements for investment companies from January 2022. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

