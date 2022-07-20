LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
UK REACH at a crossroads—departure achieved, but where we are headed?

Published on: 20 July 2022
  • ‘Transitioning’ to the status quo
  • Moving towards a ‘new model’ for transitional registrations
  • Keeping pace with the EU?
  • Plotting an effective course will be critical

Environment analysis: Regulation (EC) 1907/2006 (EU REACH), applying as it does to all chemicals placed on the EU market, is one of the most ambitious legislative frameworks ever to have been placed on the EU statue book. It is therefore no surprise that its post-Brexit implementation for the Great Britain market (as retained EU law) presents a number of significant challenges. In this article, Simon Tilling, partner, and Tom Gillett, associate, at Steptoe & Johnson UK LLP, explore how Retained Regulation (EC) 1907/2006 (UK REACH), the parallel (but entirely independent) legal framework for chemicals management in Great Britain, has fared so far, and consider the road ahead. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

