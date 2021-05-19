UK publishes Online Safety Bill—a new era in digital regulation

Article summary

TMT analysis: Over two years since the government first laid out its plans to introduce a new regulatory framework for ‘online harms’, the Online Safety Bill was published on 12 May 2021. The draft Bill imposes duties of care on providers of digital services to make them responsible for illegal and harmful content generated and shared by their users as well as duties to protect users’ rights to freedom of expression and privacy. Ofcom will oversee and enforce the new regime and will be responsible for publishing codes of practice to set out recommendations with which businesses can comply to fulfil their duties. The Bill will be subject to pre-legislative scrutiny by a joint committee of MPs before being formally introduced to Parliament later this year, so businesses should now consider the Bill’s contents, engage with the committee and prepare for the new framework. Charles Brasted, partner, and Telha Arshad, senior associate, at Hogan Lovells discuss the Bill’s impacts. or to read the full analysis.