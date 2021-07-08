menu-search
UK public procurement post-Brexit

Published on: 08 July 2021
Article summary

Public Law analysis: The UK public procurement regime has changed following the expiry of the Brexit transition period and the end of the application of EU law in, and to, the UK (other than in certain specific circumstances), at 11 pm on 31 December 2020. With the UK’s accession to the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) plurilateral Government Procurement Agreement (GPA) in its own right and the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) also now in place, Totis Kotsonis, partner at Pinsent Masons LLP, considers what all this means for UK public procurement legislation, recognising that further relevant legislative changes are afoot in 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

