Home / Banking & Finance / Sustainable finance / Types of green financing

Legal News

UK private equity firms pledge climate goals for sector

Published on: 12 August 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: A trade group representing British private equity firms said on 11 August 2021 that 90 companies holding £700bn ($US$970bn) in assets have pledged to shift to more sustainable investing.

