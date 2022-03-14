LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
UK prior rights are relevant to EUTMs after all—important Brexit developments

Published on: 14 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • EU General Court declares appeal inadmissible as UK lawyers representing appellant were not authorised to act post-Brexit
  • Extra-territorial relief available in EUTM infringement cases pending in UK at end of Brexit transition period

Article summary

IP analysis: Louise Popple, senior professional support lawyer at Taylor Wessing, discusses the recent EU General Court and UK High Court decisions which clarified some of the outstanding trade mark issues caused by Brexit. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

