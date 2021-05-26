UK plans powers to block market listings over security fears

Law360, London: The government confirmed on 26 May 2021 that it will propose new powers to allow it to prevent companies from listing on the London Stock Exchange if there is a national security risk as it seeks to cultivate a 'clean, transparent' financial centre.
