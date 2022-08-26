UK pensioners will need extra £90k for inflation, report says

Law360: The cost-of-living crisis in the UK may mean that Britons will have to save an additional £90,000 over the course of their careers to maintain a comfortable standard of living at retirement, PensionsBee calculated on 18 August 2022.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in with LexisNexis or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
CONTINUE READING
CONTINUE READING
**Trials are provided to all LexisNexis content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisNexis services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Direct effect of EU lawWhat is direct effect of EU law?The doctrine of direct effect is a fundamental principle of EU law developed by the Court of Justice of the European Union in Van Gend en Loos. It is a mechanism through which individuals can enforce rights in Member States’ courts, based on EU
Forming enforceable contracts—considerationThis Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in
AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealthSource of funds and wealth was a key focus of the SRA’s Preventing Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism thematic review, published in March 2018. Its findings included that:•most firms understood the distinction between
Public inquiry procedureThe procedure by which a public inquiry is conducted will vary significantly from one inquiry to the next. Even for inquiries established under the Inquiries Act 2005 (IA 2005), the associated inquiry rules are not particularly prescriptive as to how they ought to be
0330 161 1234