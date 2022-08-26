LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Pensions / Members and benefits / Pension benefits

Legal News

UK pensioners will need extra £90k for inflation, report says

Published on: 26 August 2022
Published by: Law360
  • UK pensioners will need extra £90k for inflation, report says

Article summary

Law360: The cost-of-living crisis in the UK may mean that Britons will have to save an additional £90,000 over the course of their careers to maintain a comfortable standard of living at retirement, PensionsBee calculated on 18 August 2022. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Direct effect of EU law

Direct effect of EU law

Direct effect of EU lawWhat is direct effect of EU law?The doctrine of direct effect is a fundamental principle of EU law developed by the Court of Justice of the European Union in Van Gend en Loos. It is a mechanism through which individuals can enforce rights in Member States’ courts, based on EU

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—considerationThis Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealthSource of funds and wealth was a key focus of the SRA’s Preventing Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism thematic review, published in March 2018. Its findings included that:•most firms understood the distinction between

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedureThe procedure by which a public inquiry is conducted will vary significantly from one inquiry to the next. Even for inquiries established under the Inquiries Act 2005 (IA 2005), the associated inquiry rules are not particularly prescriptive as to how they ought to be

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More