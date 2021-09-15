LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
UK parking nightmare—what is happening with NCP’s restructuring plan?

Published on: 15 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: National Car Parks’ (NCP) proposed restructuring plan aimed to write-off arrears, cut rents and close unwanted sites but why did the plan stall? Written by Mathew Ditchburn and James Maltby who acted for the ad hoc group of landlords in relation to NCP’s restructuring plan. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

