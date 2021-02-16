UK National Security & Investment Bill—the potential ramifications for insolvency practitioners

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The new National Security and Investment Bill (the Bill), which aims to provide the government with the necessary powers to scrutinise and intervene in business transactions to protect national security, will introduce a mandatory notification regime across 17 sectors in the UK economy. Although the Bill provides a carve-out for rights exercisable by administrators, insolvency practitioners will still need to be mindful of the risks that the Bill may have on distressed M&A transactions, which may be rendered void if captured by the regime and the notification requirements not complied with. Written by Ben Jones, Andrew Hockley, Paul Culliford and Grace Nisbet of Brian Cave Leighton Paisner LLP. or to read the full analysis.