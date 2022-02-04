LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
UK must ensure Northern Ireland agri-food checks don't stop, European Commission indicates

Published on: 04 February 2022
Published by: MLex
  • Protocol talks

MLex: The UK government should ensure that checks on some products entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK continue despite Stormont’s Agriculture Minister, Edwin Poots, ordering them to stop on 2 February 2022, the European Commission has indicated. Under the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement, the EU's customs rules must apply in Northern Ireland and customs checks may be required between Northern Ireland and Great Britain. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

