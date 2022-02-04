UK must ensure Northern Ireland agri-food checks don't stop, European Commission indicates

MLex: The UK government should ensure that checks on some products entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK continue despite Stormont’s Agriculture Minister, Edwin Poots, ordering them to stop on 2 February 2022, the European Commission has indicated. Under the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement, the EU's customs rules must apply in Northern Ireland and customs checks may be required between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.
