UK must bridge non-bank finance data gaps urgently, IMF says

Published on: 16 December 2021
Published by: MLex
Article summary

MLex: The growing UK non-bank finance sector needs to urgently plug a data gap to assure financial stability, a senior official from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said. The warning comes as UK financial regulators juggle a range of issues, including the phase-out of key interest-rate metrics, the rise of cryptoassets and green finance, while also managing the regulatory implications of Brexit. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

